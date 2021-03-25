Guernsey's Chief Minister has called for islanders to reflect on a tumultuous year for the Bailiwick as he marked a year since the first coronavirus lockdown.

Speaking in the States, Deputy Peter Ferbrache said islanders should celebrate the progress the Islands had made since the pandemic began, while also mourning and reflecting on the lives lost and changed due to Covid-19.

Deputy Ferbrache gave his thanks to islanders for their patience and their sacrifices of freedoms during both lockdowns for helping bring the Bailiwick to its current position.

We give our thanks to Islanders for their cooperation, their commitment to protecting each other, and protecting their Islands. We give our thanks to those who’ve worked on the frontlines in both lockdowns, from the supermarkets to the care homes, from the testing tents to the ports.

We give our thanks that while lives have been lost here in our Islands, so so many have been saved. Saved by the good work of all of us in this Bailiwick. Deputy Peter Ferbrache, Guernsey's Chief Minister

14 people have died with Covid-19 in the Bailiwick since the beginning beginning of the pandemic, with 13 of those coming during its first wave of infections.

In total, 821 positive cases of coronavirus have been identified within the Bailiwick since March 2020. One of those was identified in Alderney.

Guernsey lifted all internal restrictions for the second time on 22 March after re-entering lockdown at the end of January.