Condor will not require a negative Covid-19 test on any outbound passenger services from the Channel Islands from the end of this month.

The company had previously suspended the requirement on high speed sailings from Jersey and Guernsey to France and the UK, but this has now been extended to all its services.

The change will come into effect on 31 March, but the company warns it could be reversed if there are any changes in case numbers in the islands.

Throughout the pandemic, the safety of passengers, freight clients, crew and staff has been of paramount importance, so this decision can be reversed if deemed necessary. We therefore remain in regular dialogue with the relevant authorities in our four jurisdictions on the border and travel restrictions. Elwyn Dop, Operations Director at Condor

Passengers arriving into the islands from France or the UK on the Commodore Clipper will still have to produce a negative test taken within 72 hours of departure.

Condor says strict protocols around hygiene and safety will remain in place onboard its services.

Passengers will also remain subject to self-isolation and testing requirements from Public Health authorities in other jurisdictions.