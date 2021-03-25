Decision due over Southampton Airport extension

A decision is due later (25 March) over a proposed extension to the runway at Southampton Airport after politicians in Alderney urged councillors to back the plans.

A decision over the development is due to be made at a meeting of Eastleigh Council today.

The States of Alderney is one of several voices calling for the extension to go ahead. Politicians have written to councillors ahead of the meeting. Bosses at the airport say not extending the runway puts the business in jeopardy and could lead to its closure.

It is also raising concerns for people travelling from the Channel Islands who go to Southampton Hospital for specialised treatment.

Annie Burgess, the Chair of Alderney's Economic Development Committee says she has emphasised how important the lifeline route is to the whole of the Bailiwick of Guernsey, in a letter to the councillors:

"I do hope that you will give due weight and consideration to our community and its positive economic impacts in Eastleigh and surrounding areas when considering the application." Before the pandemic, almost half of all Alderney passenger journeys were to and from Southampton Airport,.