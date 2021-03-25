Jersey Women's Refuge renews calls for financial support

Jersey's Women's Refuge have renewed calls for financial support to enable them to continue to provide their services after the pandemic.Whilst they do receive a states grant of some £150,000, they still have to plug an expected shortfall of some £300,000 this year. For that they depend on community support.The last year saw a 26% increase in admissions to their safehouse, and the re-opening of a second. There was also a 50% increase in the number of one-off callers to the helpline.Overall a total of 419 families accessed the safe house, helpline, outreach or group work services in 2020. Although restrictions are easing, Refuge Manager Marine Oliveira is not expecting a drop in demand.

When people get back into work they will start opening up to their colleagues, to their friends, to support services about what went on at home. That was certainly the case last year, we were quite busy when services re-opened. The essential and vital service that women's refuge provide both in terms of safehouse, helpline and outreach support, it's going to be an ongoing need. Marine Oliveira, Refuge Manager

The Chair of the Women's Refuge said the increased demand on their services over the years has inevitably pushed costs up too.