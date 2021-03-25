Jersey's top medic urges continued Covid-19 testing in schools

Jersey's top medic has urged schools to continue testing students and staff for coronavirus.

Since the introduction of lateral flow tests in Jersey's classrooms, more than 10,000 tests have been taken up, with no cases in schools recorded since February.

However, Dr Ivan Muscat has written to schools and colleges to continue with the Lateral Flow Testing programme.

Every staff member in primary and secondary schools and colleges, as well as students in Years 11 and above, are, therefore, still being offered weekly Lateral Flow Testing (LFT) for Covid-19 on their school premises. Testing has always been a critical part of our pandemic response and it remains vital going forward, which is why it is important that we keep testing. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health

The Lateral Flow Testing programme is voluntary and is used to detect asymptomatic cases within schools.

It sits alongside regular PCR tests for staff, which are taken every six weeks.