New licensing scheme approved for Guernsey fishermen

Guernsey fishermen looking to sell their catch, however small, will need a license under new plans.

The new licensing system, put forward by the Committee for Economic Development, has been approved by the States.

It has been a problem for 40 years. The fishing community invests a lot of money and takes a lot of risks. There is a black market in Guernsey who sell fish to hotels, restaurants and individual residents. That is not the right way to treat our industry. So I am pleased this legislation has gone through. Deputy Neil Inder, President of Economic Development Committee

The proposals were lodged amid fears some commercial fishermen are losing out, after the Committee heard reports of a 'considerable amount of fish and shellfish' on sale in Guernsey by recreational fishermen during the coronavirus lockdown.

Because commercial fishermen already have to pay for a licence, the Committee says they are put at a financial detriment.

It says there have also been reports of 'extensive activity' by unlicensed vessels, which could directly impact on the livelihoods of members of the island's fishing industry.

There is a problem in Guernsey with commercial fishermen operating without a licence. This law will clamp down on that and simply asks they get an appropriate licence. Barry Paint, President of Guernsey Fishing Association

Amendments by Deputy Peter Roffey and Deputy Gavin St Pier called for some exemptions to the rules, but they were rejected by politicians.