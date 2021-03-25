Over 50,000 vaccine doses administered in Jersey

More than 50,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine have now been administered to people in Jersey.

Since the rollout began in December, 52,265 jabs have been given, with almost half of islanders over the age of 18 receiving at least one dose (as of Sunday 21 March).

Almost three quarters of over 80s have now been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 - having received both their first and second dose.

To have reached more than 50,000 doses since mid- December is huge and we are so proud of the islanders who have come forward and protected themselves. We are incredibly lucky to have access to these vaccines and we continue to be one of the world’s top jurisdictions for our rate of progress. Becky Sherrington, Head of Jersey's Covid-19 Vaccination Programme

Jersey's government is now gearing up to begin the rollout of Phase 2 of the island's vaccination programme, which will see islanders below 50 receive their coronavirus vaccinations.

In early April, people aged 40 to 49 will get the vaccination, and in early May, those aged 30 to 40 will follow. In late May, it will be given to those under 30.