Plans for second 'Spend Local' scheme in Jersey on hold

Plans for a second voucher scheme in Jersey are currently on hold.

The 'Spend Local' scheme saw every person in the island given a £100 prepaid card in a bid to boost the local economy.

Islanders were encouraged to keep hold of the cards in the event that the scheme might return, but the island's Treasury Minister says the government has put a decision on hold.

Our focus is currently on managing the Fiscal Stimulus Fund and our significant additional support for businesses. At a recent Scrutiny hearing I made it clear that we would want to see how the economic recovery progresses and asses the recent reopening of the hospitality sector before making any decision on whether to run the Spend Local scheme again. Deputy Susie Pine, Jersey's Treasury Minister

It has been suggested that a second scheme may be more focused on the hospitality sector, following the hospitality lockdown which was introduced in December.

A total of £11 million was committed to the scheme as part of a £150 million fiscal stimulus package to support Jersey's economic recovery in the wake of the island's first lockdown.

103,000 cards were activated over the course of the scheme, but £1 million was left unspent by its end.