Sark's electric tractor in a field of its own

An electric tractor in Sark has been turning islanders' heads, as it's believed to be the first of its kind in the British Isles.

Much greener than its diesel-fuelled counterparts, it runs almost entirely on solar power and is almost completely silent.

While not big enough to take on heavy duty ploughing jobs or take large loads up Harbour Hill, it has been put to work on the Seigneurie estate.

Sibyl Beaumont, who drives the tractor, hopes its arrival could help kickstart the trend for others in the island.