Sark's electric tractor in a field of its own
An electric tractor in Sark has been turning islanders' heads, as it's believed to be the first of its kind in the British Isles.
Much greener than its diesel-fuelled counterparts, it runs almost entirely on solar power and is almost completely silent.
While not big enough to take on heavy duty ploughing jobs or take large loads up Harbour Hill, it has been put to work on the Seigneurie estate.
Sibyl Beaumont, who drives the tractor, hopes its arrival could help kickstart the trend for others in the island.
A tractor needs to produce a lot of power for the work it does and, up until this point, there just hasn't been the battery capacity for them, but now they are much better. Sark sells itself as car-free, and therefore sustainable, but it sort of counters itself by having lots of diesel tractors. I do think they're the next step.