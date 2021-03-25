WATCH: Jersey cows jump for joy as they return to the fields

If you've been suffering from a spot of cabin fever recently, it seems you're not alone.

After a long winter, these Jersey cows were positively jumping for joy in the spring sunshine.

This footage, taken by Jersey farmer Becky Houzé, shows her herd full of excitement as they returned to the fields of St Martin.

It was the first time they were able to graze on the grass since November 2020.

Will the cows have more sunshine to enjoy? Get the latest forecast here.