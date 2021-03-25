Window flower displays to put a spring in shoppers' steps

Shops in Jersey will be decorated with flowers over the coming days, for a flower show with a difference.

Instead of being judged in person, people will be able to scan a QR code in the shop windows and vote for their chosen display.

Pictures of all the window displays will also be on the RJA&HS Facebook page and people can vote by liking their favourite picture.

It is part of the Royal Jersey Agricultural & Horticultural Society Spring Flower Show and will run throughout this weekend.

The flowers are set to bring some colour to shops in St Helier. Credit: ITV Channel TV

This is a fantastic idea which will not only help to promote the Society, but will also help footfall in town from people viewing the shops and also give pleasure to everyone on island to see and enjoy something different to celebrate spring. Royal Jersey Agricultural & Horticultural Society

The group also recently helped St Helier Parks & Gardens put up a floral display at the fountain in the Central Market

All results will be collated and the winner will be announced on Monday 29th March.