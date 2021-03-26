Boarding school students returning to Jersey to be treated as 'green' arrivals

Students returning to Jersey from UK boarding schools will be treated as 'green' arrivals under the island's travel guidance during the half-term and summer holidays.

From 26 April, pupils studying overseas will have to take a coronavirus test on their arrival into the island and isolate until they receive a negative result. They will then have to take follow-up tests on days five and 10 if they are still on-island.

Parents will have to apply in advance for the green status for their child between Friday 26 March and midday on Tuesday 30 March, providing evidence from the school that:

The child has spent the last 14 days at the school

There have been no positive test results in the school over the 14 days prior

The child has not stayed overnight at any other location on their way to Jersey

The child has displayed no coronavirus symptoms over the past 14 days

While we will need to reconsider this policy if there is a deterioration in the Covid-19 situation in the UK, it is my hope that local students attending UK boarding schools, and their families, will be able to make arrangements for school holiday periods. At the same time, we will continue to provide the island with the reassurance that results from a robust testing regime. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister

Parents will be required to supply written evidence that their child has not been identified as a direct contact of a positive case or tested positive themselves in the two weeks prior to their arrival into Jersey. They will also have to identify the location of their child's school.

The changes will not apply to students over 18 who are returning from university or college, who will still have the follow the standard travel rules.

Applications for exemptions during the summer term will open in early May.