Calls for anti-social behaviour crackdown in St Helier

Retailers in Jersey are calling for tougher action to tackle anti-social behaviour by young people. The management company for the Liberty Wharf shopping centre says the same group of teenagers has been causing trouble for over a year, including several incidents of vandalism, fires being started in the toilets and at least one assault. Gary Bryant from Morganfinch Management Services says the police do attend whenever shopkeepers call them, but the group keeps returning.

The police have been really really good and they've been attentive, and we're now a red zone, so they're in and out of here a lot. But beyond that nothing happens. I get told they're 'bound over' or whatever but it's just a slapped wrist, there's never a consequence for them that stops them coming back the next day and doing it all over again. Gary Bryant, Morganfinch Management Services

Shop owners are now worried that the behaviour, coupled with the damage to communal facilities, might deter customers from coming in.

We don't want to be locking toilets, we want them there as a facility for the people coming here. If they don't feel safe they're not going to come in. There was a group hanging around outside one of the stores, they might not be up to much, but they're quite imposing. They're quite big lads and girls. It just puts people off. Matt Harris, Hapi lifestyle store

The States of Jersey Police has noticed a spike in reports of anti-social behaviour in the past 12 months. Community Policing Inspector Huw Williams says a group of around a dozen young people, aged between 12-15, are responsible for the bulk of the complaints.

Operationally we have a number of offences which would look at anti social behaviour, one of which would be disorderly conduct. So that's if anyone is using abusive language, behaviour, or being threatening or disorderly. But from a criminal justice point of view, there is an assumption against prosecuting young people in Jersey Community Policing Inspector Huw Williams, States of Jersey Police

The Courts in England and Wales have different tools to tackle the problem, under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act of 2014.

They can issue Civil Injunctions, Community Protection Notices or Criminal Behaviour Orders (which replace the old Anti-Social Behaviour Orders, or ASBOs).

They might ban a youth from a town centre, or ban them from gathering with other young people. They can also be forced to repair damage they've caused. Breaking these orders is punishable with a fine or time in youth detention. Jersey's Home Affairs Minister says he will look into bringing similar legislation to Jersey if necessary, but he believes looking at the root causes of the behaviour is important. He wants to work with the Youth Service and other agencies to intervene in these teenagers' lives earlier. The Children's Commissioner, Deborah McMillan, is conducting a review of youth justice, compiling data about youth crime and assessing Jersey's system against comparable jurisdictions. The results will be made public in the coming weeks.