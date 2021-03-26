Football fans in the Channel Islands will find out in April whether this year's Muratti games can go ahead.

Plans for the games have once again been put on hold due to ongoing uncertainty over travel restrictions between the islands.

As a result, the Inter Insular Committee will meet on Friday 30 April to make a final decision on whether the fixtures are viable.

Guernsey FA's Chief Executive says the committee is united in wanting to ensure the games go ahead when it is safe to do so.

As a Committee we are committed to providing the best Players from the Channel Islands with Muratti fixtures. As a former player, I understand the values in representing your island and it is important that we provide these players with that opportunity and by waiting until 30 April we are hoping that Inter Island Travel will allow these fixtures to take place. Bradley Vowden, President of Inter-Insular Committee and Jersey FA

The Committee also ruled out the possibility of hosting the 2021/2022 fixtures in August and September as it was likely to clash with Jersey Bulls and Guernsey FC's matches as their league season gets back underway.

All members of the Committee remain fully committed to Inter Insular football. However, the continuing travel restrictions, combined with the on-going uncertainty and risk associated with Covid-19, has made it impossible, at this time, for the Committee to make any final decision regarding the 2020/21 season fixtures. Gary Roberts, Guernsey FA Chief Executive and Inter-Insular Committee Secretary

Jersey were due to host the 2020 final, alongside the Women's Muratti - which was scheduled to return after four years away - and over-50s and walking football matches.