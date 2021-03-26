An unlimited number of people can now attend indoor faith services in Jersey.

Worshippers must still follow two metre social distancing rules, with people wearing masks and leaving details for contact tracing.The relaxation of the rules come into force today, so members of all faith communities can take part in the upcoming Easter festivities and the feast of Passover.

Restrictions on the number children which can meet indoors relax today Credit: ITV Channel TV

Also today (26 March), rules on indoor activities for children relax.

Now, either up to 10 children can meet indoors without physical distancing; or an unlimited number of children are permitted, as long as two metre distancing is observed, and contact details are taken for tracing purposes. Up to 45 children can also now attend outdoor activities without physical distancing or giving their contact details.