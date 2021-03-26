Guernsey now Covid-free as cases drop to zero

There are now no active cases of coronavirus within the Bailiwick of Guernsey.

The news was confirmed by the Director of Public Health, Dr Nicola Brink, at today's briefing. One person is still in hospital after being admitted with Covid, however they no longer have an active infection.

There has not been a new case in the island for 27 days.

WATCH the full briefing here...

The next briefing will be held in two weeks time, on Friday 9 April.