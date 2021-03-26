Herm opens to visitors as Bailiwick Bubble fully reconnects

The final piece of the 'Bailiwick Bubble' puzzle has now fallen into place, as Herm welcomes visitors from its nearby neighbours.

While the island joined Guernsey, Alderney and Sark in Stage 3 of the Bailiwick's lockdown exit strategy on Monday 22 March, the island has reopened today following winter repairs and property refurbishments.

It has been closed for nine weeks since the Bailiwick re-entered lockdown in January.

Moorings for boaters are set to be laid in early April.