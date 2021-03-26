There are renewed calls for Alderney to have a swimming pool and sports hall to help improve facilities for children.

The Alderney Sports Foundation (ASF) is establishing a five year Action Plan for children and young people. 'Giving Alderney a Sporting Chance' is a collaboration with ASF, St Anne's School and the Guernsey Sports Commission.

The head of the Foundation says political will and coordination is needed to get the facilities built.

Alderney is a wonderfully unique community where our young people can grow up in a safe and beautiful environment. However, a small island has its challenges and we must ensure that those same young people have equal opportunities as children elsewhere. Simon Brazier, Chairman of Trustees for the Alderney Sports Foundation

Mr Brazier says the Foundation's partnership with St Anne's School and the Guernsey Sports Commission is helping the island move towards a sustainable platform of sport provision for young people.

The aims of the 'Giving Alderney a Sporting Chance' action plan are similar to those set up by the Guernsey Sports Commission in 2019

For the headteacher of St Anne's School, he says the priority now needs to be having an indoor swimming pool and sports hall for everyone to access.

The challenge remains the same and has done for many years; a parity of resources matched to peers in the Bailiwick, equal access to competitions, and physical resources based close to the school... Alderney's children deserve the opportunity to enjoy these basic facilities for personal growth, well-being and development. Martin Winward, headteacher of St Anne's School

As well as bringing those facilities to the island the plan is also set on developing coaching as well as trying to attract more funding for sport.