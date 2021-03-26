'Significant improvement' in Guernsey's financial forecast

The States of Guernsey's financial position has seen a "significant improvement" on figures forecast in late 2021.

Official forecasts show that the General Revenue for 2020 is set to improve by £32 million since the budget was published in November, meaning the revenues for 2020 are expected to be around £7 million short of the budget.

The boost was largely down to higher growth in the fourth quarter, which saw the States able to collect more tax receipts. Other factors included a strong housing market, and a higher revenue from customs duty receipts than expected.

We should be really encouraged by how businesses bounced back in the second half of 2020, especially the final quarter. That’s important as we now come out of our second lockdown. We’re confident we will see another quick and strong rallying from businesses in wide range of sectors and if we do, 2021 can be an even better year overall. Deputy Mark Helyar, Treasury lead for Guernsey's Policy & Resources Committee

Despite the growth in the final quarter of 2020, tax contributions across most sectors of the economy fell across the year on the whole.

The States saw £50 million of unbudgeted expense on support for businesses, with the Committee for Health and Social Care seeing additional costs of £3 million.

While some money was recouped by the deferral of non-urgent medical procedures, the States warns that these savings will not continue as the island moves out of lockdown and normality resumes.

2020 also saw £8 million less paid into social security than initially budgeted.