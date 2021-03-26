Jersey’s States Employment Board (SEB) have been fined £80,000 for failing to ensure the health and safety of patients at Orchard House, the island’s mental health facility.

The court heard how a 31-year old woman had managed to gain access to and jump off one of the facility’s roofs on 8th May last year. The woman sustained serious injuries in the fall.

The court also heard how the woman had been admitted just weeks before, after having previously tried to jump from the roof of the family home.

She had tried to harm herself in her room once admitted, which meant the levels of observation were raised, before being dropped again. At the time of the incident she was subject to observation checks at 15-minute intervals.

On the day in question she had managed to exit through a garden door that should have been locked, but was propped open with a flower pot because it was a warm day. She then climbed a fence to access the roof.

The risk of patients accessing external courtyards and climbing fences, had been identified in a previous risk assessment. There had also been three previous incidents of patients having gained access to the roof, although one of these had involved a different roof structure.

The court heard how although an action plan had been submitted to the Health and Safety inspectorate, following an improvement notice served in 2018, the work identified as being required had not been carried out by the time of the incident. This included the need for an anti-climb fence.

The Court also heard that the situation had been remedied after the event and that work was still ongoing to improve the safety of the site.

The line of sight for staff members has been improved across the facility and there is now a member of staff supervising the garden at all times. Anti-climb fencing is in the process of being installed.

The SEB had pleaded guilty to the charge against them and issued ‘an unreserved apology to the patient and family’ for the incident that occurred, via their lawyer, Advocate Debbie Corbel.

She stressed that there had been 'no deliberate attempt to avoid expenditure.'

In passing sentence the Bailiff, Timothy Le Cocq said that although full remedial action has been taken since, due to 'serious failings' a vulnerable adult had been able to access the roof.

The 'level of culpability' therefore was considered as 'high', significantly because the Board of the SEB 'failed to address risk.'

Furthermore, as the patient was in Orchard House as a result of suicidal ideation, the failings were 'particularly high'. The actual harm caused was also serious.

The Crown had originally moved for a fine of £100,000 but, taking into account the level of previous fines, £80,000 was deemed to be appropriate.

The SEB were also ordered to pay a £5,000 contribution towards the cost of prosecution.