Three properties have been bought by Jersey's government as part of the project to build the island's new hospital.

The Infrastructure Minister, Deputy Kevin Lewis, has also signed a ministerial decision which will see a further seven properties bought over the coming weeks.

Three houses are included in the ten properties which will need to be demolished to make way for the new hospital.

I welcome the news that we have completed a successful negotiated purchase of these three properties, which were originally marked for compulsory purchase. I would like to thank all parties involved for their co-operation, which will ensure that the Our Hospital project can continue to move forward for the benefit of all islanders. Senator Lyndon Farnham, Chair of the Our Hospital Political Oversight Group

Overdale was approved as the site of Jersey's new hospital in November 2020.

At a meeting in February 2021, parishioners in St Helier backed a bid to to block any further work on the proposed access route on Westmount Road.