It could be a defining weekend of football across the Channel Islands.

The top two face off in both Guernsey's Priaulx League and Jersey's Jacksons Premiership.

With no games for Jersey Bulls and Guernsey FC the islands very best players are mixing it in the local leagues this year.

Guernsey's Priaulx League returns for the first time since January as on-island restrictions have been lifted. First place Rovers host closest challengers Sylvans at 2pm on Saturday in the pick of the games.

Rovers are currently six points clear at the top although Sylvans do have a game in hand. Despite the extra game, is this a must win for Martyn de Garis's side?

We definitely need three points. It'll be three points closer to them with a game in hand so that's what we need tomorrow. It's going to be tough for us to compete with them but we're glad to be up there. We're in the mix now so hopefully things work out. Martyn de Garis, Sylvans Manager

St Martins are also very much in the hunt. They're nine points behind Rovers but have four games in hand. The two sides meet in a mouth-watering contest next Saturday (April 3rd).

Meanwhile in Jersey St Paul's run of six straight Premiership titles was ended last year when Jersey Wanderers won the league on a points per game basis.

Those two will face off at St Saviour with both sides joint top on 28 points.

St Paul's hold the slight advantage though as they've played a game less and will hope to maintain their unbeaten record tomorrow.

Everyone wants to win every game but when you're playing the team at the top of the table, people are going to look at the result and use that as a barometer for how the season's going to go. We've got four games over the next two weeks which are going to be pivotal for our whole season. Andy Sheppard, St Paul's Manager

A resurgent Grouville haven't given up hope of creeping into the title race though. Four straight wins since the restart has put them within two points of leaders, they have however played two extra games.

It's set to be a fascinating weekend across both islands as the title race begins to take shape.