Brewing company 'perplexed' that Jersey pubs are still closed

A brewing company in Jersey says it is 'perplexed' that pubs are still unable to open for drinks only. It comes in the week that more than 2,000 people have signed an online petition calling for Jersey's pubs to re-open fully before Easter. The current restrictions are due to be lifted on Monday 12 April.

To still be sat here a week before Easter, which is potentially one of the biggest trading opportunities of the year and not have pubs open - and where we are open have a level of trade that is compromised by the restrictions - I'm now really finding that quite difficult and so are my colleagues and peers within the industry. Jonathan Lawson, Chief Executive, The Liberation Group

There are currently four known active cases of coronavirus in Jersey.