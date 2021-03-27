Faith services welcome unlimited worshippers in Jersey

An unlimited number of people can now attend indoor faith services in Jersey. Worshippers must still follow two metre social distancing rules, with people wearing masks and leaving details for contact tracing. The relaxation of the rules means members of all faith communities can take part in upcoming Easter celebrations and the Festival of the Passover, which began yesterday (27 March).

The Secretary of Jersey's Jewish Congregation explains what the Festival of the Passover is:

The majority of the festival takes place at home. So we are all clearing out our kitchens, taking out any food that you can't eat during the eight days of Passover, so that's anything that includes a leavened product... There's a large amount of cleaning that's done. Then we have what is called the Seder which is a service where we retell the story of the Exodus from Egypt. Martha Bernstein, Secretary, Jersey's Jewish Congregation

The Catholic Dean of Jersey told ITV News, the reopening of Church, will help people's mental and spiritual health.

During lockdown a lot of worship was online through live stream and although that was appropriate for that particular moment, I think most people would far prefer to be in their house of worship because that's what they've always done and it certainly helps their spiritual health and it also helps their mental health too. Canon Dominic Golding, Catholic Dean of Jersey