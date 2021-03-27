Islanders reminded to complete Jersey census or risk £1,000 fine

People in Jersey are being reminded to fill in their census form as soon as possible.

Statistics Jersey says it is "not too late" to complete the form, either online or by the booklet.

Census day was Sunday 21 March 2021. It takes place every 10 years.

The census sets out to provide an accurate count of the Jersey's population and help build a more detailed picture of who lives in the island.

Reminder letters will be sent out after Easter to households who are yet to complete it - failure to do so could result in a £1,000 fine. So far (26 March) 80% of household have returned their form.

39,400 Completed forms have been received by the census office so far.

12,500 Submissions have so far been completed online.

26,900 Submissions have so far been completed on paper.

Statistics Jersey has thanked islanders for their "magnificent response" to the census.

One of the greatest things about the census is that it gives us an insight into real life. Our census office has answered a number of calls from islanders who have needed to request a new form. The team at the census office are there to provide any help that may be needed, so please do get in touch if you haven't received a form, or require a new one, to avoid a potential £1,000 fine. Ian Cope, Chief Statistician at Statistics Jersey

Census officers will begin visiting households who have not completed the census from mid-April to support people in taking part.

The information collated will be used to assist with the longer term provision of services, from education to healthcare and housing. Taking part in the census is a legal obligation.

If you need support or have any questions about the census visit the government website, call 01534 444400 or email census@gov.je.