Grants available to help sport groups in Jersey recover from pandemic

Sport groups in Jersey can apply for a grant to help them with the financial difficulties they faced during the coronavirus pandemic.

Applications for the Jersey Sport Covid-19 Recovery Grant open on Wednesday (31 March).

More than £109,000 has been made available from unspent Jersey Sport travel grant funds.

Travel restrictions over the last year have prevented sports clubs travelling off island for competitions, meaning the Jersey Sport travel grant budget was underspent.

The Assistant Minister for Economic Development, who has a responsibility for sport, approved the Ministerial Decision allowing the money to be repurposed to support local sporting bodies.

Many [sports clubs] have seen a significant drop in income due to a decline in membership and not being able to run activities, however, they still have a commitment to pay overheads like insurance, rental etc. We need to ensure that we support the clubs and associations during this difficult time, so they are able to resume their activities as normal after the pandemic. Deputy Hugh Raymond, Jersey's Assistant Minister for Economic Development

The first round of Covid-19 Recovery Fund for Sports grants was distributed in September 2020 and saw 11 not-for-profit sports organisations awarded a total of £61,417.

Not-for-profit sports clubs that are eligible can apply for the grant until 10 May 2021.

Sports bodies applying for the grant will be required to meet one, or both of the following criteria:

Detail loss of income or additional spend required as a result of Covid-19

Detail how the grant will be used to adapt to the impact of Covid-19 on their club

Jersey Sport says it is "delighted" to be launching this second round of funding.

The fund will help sports clubs and associations recover from the financial impact of Covid-19 restrictions, and support them to look forward, adapt and re-invent themselves. This will help sports make necessary changes to ensure they are sustainable into the future. James Tilley, Head of Sport and Children at Jersey Sport

Information on how to apply for the Jersey Sport Covid-19 Recovery Fund can be found online.