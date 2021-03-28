Young people in Guernsey and Alderney are working together to decide what the Youth Commission's priorities should be for the next two years.

The Youth Forum is a representative group of young people nominated by either their schools or organisations, such as the scouts or young carers.

This weekend they have been out and about in Guernsey asking other young people for their thoughts on which priority, from a shortlist of three, is the most important to them.

The Environment

"The Forum believe our islands are important and thus need to be protected and conserved for not just our own quality of life, but for future generations."

Inclusion

"The Forum want to ensure that children and young people living in the Bailiwick receive their rights under the UNCRC, ensuring that they are equal in society and are involved in issues that affect our lives."

Health and Active Lifestyles

"The Forum want to ensure that there are services and facilities that support children and young people to have access to mental health support and an increase in activities available for young people to enjoy recreationally that promote good health."

Young people aged 11-18 can take part in the survey and also suggest other priorities by visiting the Youth Commission website.