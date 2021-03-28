Guernsey's marine ambulance responds to three calls in three days

The St John marine ambulance has been deployed three times since Thursday (25 March).

The Flying Christine III was requested by the doctor in Sark at approximately 9:20pm on Friday (26 March). The patient had an injury which meant he needed to be transfer to Guernsey's hospital for treatment.

The marine ambulance left St Peter Port harbour with its volunteer boat crew and paramedic team at around 9:40pm, and returned to its station shortly after 11pm.

Only a few hours later, at 1:40am on Saturday, the Flying Christine III was again called to Sark to transfer a patient who required treatment at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital.

The patient was transferred onto the marine ambulance with the help of the Sark ambulance crew, using a basket stretcher. Once they arrived in Guernsey the Fire and Rescue Service assisted with transferring the patient to a road ambulance.

The crew stood down from this incident at around 4:30am.

While on Thursday night (25 March), just after 11pm, the marine ambulance was sent to Herm to transport a patient to Guernsey. The Flying Christine III retuned to St Peter Port at around 1:35am.

St John Ambulance Guernsey has thanked the volunteer boat crew and the medical teams from the Emergency Ambulance Service who attended these incidents as well as colleagues from the other services who assisted.

St John relies on charitable donations and sponsorship for the Flying Christine III.