Alderney's cinema welcomes back islanders

For almost 40 years visitors to, and residents of, Alderney have been able to watch films in one of the UK's smallest cinemas.

It is one of only two cinemas showing films in the British Isles and has now re-opened its doors after two months of lockdown.

Seating 90 people, and showing films all year round - it relies on volunteers so it can open twice a week.

Until a few years ago cinemagoers would go to the pub in the intermission while the projector reels were changed.

Now, it is all digital, so there is no half time drink.

Most of the fittings came from the former Odeon cinema in Guernsey when it closed in 1980.

I always try to make everything look like a film. Even if we're having to use a DVD which we have had to do recently because of the Coronavirus and the interruption of the cinema chain we've had to resort to films on DVD which we would have otherwise shown. Stuart Painter, Alderney Cinema's Head Projectionist

Now that visitors from across the Bailiwick are allowed to return the volunteers hope for more full houses this summer.