Arts project captures the soundtrack of Jersey

A new arts project has launched today (29 March) to provide a soundtrack to some of Jersey's best-loved locations.

As part of Arthouse Jersey's 'Roaming Soundtrack' project, islanders can scan QR codes at seven sites across the island to hear tracks specially curated by renowned DJ Rob da Bank.

It brings together music from artists including electronic duo Groove Armada and acclaimed composer Nitin Sawhney CBE.

To have this project to work on during lockdown on the Isle of Wight was a godsend! The photos of Jersey are truly iconic and it was a pleasure to dream up musicians and composers to match up to the beautiful images. I think it's fair to say we are over the moon with the music we’ve been given by some incredible artists. I cannot wait to stand at these locations and listen to them myself! Rob Da Bank, Curator of Roaming Soundtrack

The locations and accompanying soundtracks are:

St Ouen - For Now by Hiatus

Seymour Tower - Langsame Marmelade by Groove Armada

Les Platons - The Unnoticed Void by Nitin Sawhney CBE

Plémont - Plémont by Sarah Keirle

Faldouet - Vessels by Andrea Belfi

Grosnez - Big Bang Bomb by Sam Lee

Crack Ankle Lane - Crack Ankle Lane by Kate Stables

Anyone visiting each of the sites is also asked to take a photograph capturing their unique, personal experience with the soundtrack, then share it online with the hashtag #roamingsoundtrack and tag @ArtHouseJersey

It's our hope that people in Jersey will feel a real sense of pride when listening to the tracks while looking at these familiar locations, knowing that world class musicians have taken the time to really consider them, musically. I would also like to thank our specially commissioned local photographers who rose to the challenge with such ease and skill. Natasha Dettman, Producer of Roaming Soundtrack

All the tracks for the project are available to listen to online.