Constable of St Helier: Keep Broad Street car free for 2021

The Constable of St Helier has called for Broad Street to remain closed to traffic for the remainder of 2021.

Constable Simon Crowcroft has put forward a proposition calling for the current temporary pedestrianisation of the road to be extended until the end of the year.

He says that Broad Street should not be allowed to once again become St Helier's 'Inner Ring Road', as described by the government's infrastructure department, adding that an increasing reliance on online shopping and home working increase the need for a 'welcoming and attractive' town centre which is a 'destination in its own right'.

It is difficult to understand the Government’s reluctance to seize the opportunity to ‘build back better’ in Broad Street, given that this proposal is consistent with States’ strategic policies, including successive Island Plans, transport policies, environmental, health and sports strategies, for more than two decades. Constable Simon Crowcroft, Constable of St Helier

Constable Crowcroft hopes that a pedestrianised Broad Street can provide a home for 'pop-up' stalls, activities and events to attract islanders and visitors to the town centre.

Broad Street was originally closed to traffic in May 2020 to allow more room for social distancing in the centre of town and allow cafes to offer al fresco dining.

However, the government has faced calls to reopen the road to traffic from business leaders, who said the move made 'little sense.'

Constable Crowcroft also called for parking availability, buss services and delivery access to businesses on Broad Street to be reviewed and improved.