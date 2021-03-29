Guernsey Deputy should be expelled over online behaviour, panel recommends

A Guernsey Deputy who used an online alias to target members of the public and his fellow politicians should be expelled from the States, a panel has recommended.

Seven complaints were made about Deputy Chris Le Tissier to the States Members' Conduct Panel over comments he had made on social media.

He was suspended by The Guernsey Party for six months while an investigation into comments made under a Twitter account - named 'the pirate' - took place.

Deputy Le Tissier also referred himself to the panel and agreed to stop attending meetings of the Home Affairs Committee while his conduct was investigated.

After hearing from the complainants and Deputy Le Tissier himself, the Panel decided that he had breached multiple sections of the Members Code of Conduct.

In response, Deputy Le Tissier, who was newly elected to the States of Guernsey in October, told ITV News he is 'surprised, shocked and disappointed' by the 'severity' of the panel's decision, and that he is currently consulting with an advocate to see if it is possible to challenge it.

The panel says it will be down to the States of Deliberation to decide whether to act on its recommendation at its next meeting.