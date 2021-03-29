Guernsey footballer Alex Scott made his international debut this afternoon.

The 17-year-old was a second half substitute for England under 18s as they beat Wales 2-0.

Goals from Manchester City's Liam Delap and Aston Villa's Carney Chukwuemeka were enough for the victory.

Scott was more than impressive in the second half and could have got on the scoresheet himself.

Minutes after Delap opened the scoring Scott breezed into the box and fired narrowly wide on his left foot. The midfielder also had a free-kick from 30 yards out tipped round the post.

It was his passing and dribbling that mostly caught the eye as he buzzed around in the 'number ten' role. On more than one occasion he might have grabbed an assist with some neat through balls.