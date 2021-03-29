A man who says he was "trapped" by homelessness says Guernsey needs to do more to help young people struggling.

24-year-old Tian Sweet became homeless last year and had to "sofa surf" for five months.

His work hours were cut back and with less income, he could not pay his bills on time.

This resulted in him being evicted from his home.

Tian Sweet now has a new home and has two jobs. But he reflects on the experience as like being "trapped in a cage".

I decided to push myself and get rid of those bad thoughts and feelings. When I felt like I didn't want to go home, because there was no home to go to, I kept my head high. It was a stressful situation living on a friend's sofa. I felt ashamed to talk about it, to anyone. Tian Sweet

Action for Children says there has been an increase in "hidden homelessness" over the past 18 months.

The charity has seen many more young people "sofa surfing or struggling to find any permanent accommodation".

We want to be the stepping stone. Whether it is emergency accommodation or whether it is spending six months in the training flats. This allows young people to become confident and move into their own place. Kareena Hodgson, Action for Children

Action for Children have various programmes to help young people in difficult situations.

One scheme the charity is hoping to expand is 'Night Stop'. It currently has four volunteers who host young people in emergency situations.

They can stay with a host for a few nights until Action for Children can help them find more permanent accommodation.

Kareena Hogdson hopes to recruit volunteers who live in different places across the island.

The President of the States of Guernsey Employment and Social Security Committee agrees emergency housing has "fallen through the cracks".

Deputy Peter Roffey says he is "committed" to tackling the issue of emergency housing in Guernsey. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The committee is setting up a new work stream to establish how emergency housing provision can be improved in Guernsey.

Deputy Peter Roffey says the policy will then be taken back to the States Assembly.

It is difficult because to have emergency housing available for homeless people, you need to keep it empty. There is also a shortage of one bedroom properties in Guernsey. It is not an easy problem to solve but we need to tackle it. Deputy Peter Roffey, President of Employment and Social Security Committee

Deputy Roffey agreed that "more needs to be done" to support young people and he is "committed" to tackling the issue.