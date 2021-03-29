Islanders observe a minute's silence on Jersey's lockdown anniversary

People in Jersey paused to remember as the island marks one year since the start of lockdown.

A minute's silence was held at midday (Tuesday 30 March) to remember the 69 islanders who have lost their lives due to coronavirus.

It was also a chance to think of those who have faced challenges during the pandemic.

Jersey's Bailiff Timothy Le Cocq released a speech in the lead up to today's lockdown anniversary.

He praised the Bailiwick's collective community spirit and highlighted the dedication of key workers.

I would like to ask that you pause for one minute in order to reflect on this past year, to take that moment to think of those who have lost loved ones or those who have given great service, and to be proud to say you live in Jersey and are part of this exceptional community. We are hopefully now moving into some measure of normality but let's not forget the bonds of community. Timothy Le Cocq, Jersey's Bailiff

Watch the full speech by Jersey's Bailiff Timothy Le Cocq:

Staff at Jersey's General Hospital also clapped in support of their colleagues before holding a minutes silence.