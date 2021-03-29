Jersey's Fire Service is reminding islanders that the fire station on Rouge Bouillon is a place of safety for anyone feeling unsafe when walking home in the north of St Helier.

It's in light of the death of Sarah Everard in London.

The 33-year-old vanished as she walked home in Clapham in South London, on 3 March. Her body was then found a week later in woodland in Kent.Hundreds of people gathered at a vigil in Guernsey on Tuesday (23 March) to protest male violence and highlight women's safety.