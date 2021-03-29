Love Island: No decision yet on filming location

No decision has been made on the location for this year's series of Love Island, ITV News understands It comes after reports in a national newspaper said the show would definitely be going ahead in its regular filming location of Majorca and not Jersey, which is reportedly being considered as an alternative.

However, in a statement, ITV says it is not able to confirm filming locations at this point.

We are not currently in a position to confirm locations for the forthcoming series of Love Island. ITV Statement

Earlier this year, Jersey's government said it would be "happy to welcome" would-be couples amid speculation the island could play host to the next series of the hit show.

Love Island sees young singletons enter a villa in the hope of finding love and taking home a huge cash prize.

It is one of ITV's most successful series and has been commissioned in countries across the world.