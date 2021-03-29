Review of Guernsey's sporting facilities underway

A review of Guernsey's sporting facilities is being carried out to help improve how efficiently they are used.

Guernsey's Sports Commission is auditing all sporting facilities in the island as sport begins to return to normality, following the move to stage three of the lockdown exit strategy.

The aim is to establish which sporting organisations use which facilities and when as well as who they are owned by, to help towards delivering its Active 8 plan for island sport.

We are aiming to provide a comprehensive library of facilities so we can clearly see where there may be gaps and where improvements can be made or where certain facilities could be used more effectively and more efficiently or by different groups at different times. Steve Sharman, Relationship Director at Guernsey Sports Commission

Amy Fallaize has been carrying out the research, mapping out sites across the island's parishes and gathering details about how and when they are used.

It’s really positive that people are looking to improve and develop their facilities and have a good partnership with the Sports Commission and hopefully through this research we will have a clearer picture of what we have and maybe what we still need Amy Fallaize, Researcher for Guernsey Sports Commission

The Commission will be contacting all Guernsey sports facilities in the next few weeks to inform its final review, which is due to be published later this year.

In January, the organisation set out its five-year action plan to improve levels of sporting activity in the island.