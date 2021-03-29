States backs bid to fund Sexual Assault Referral Centre in Guernsey

A sexual assault referral centre in Guernsey is a step closer to reality after politicians backed plans for a facility in the island.

Proposals to update the States' Domestic Abuse Strategy and commission a SARC were approved 34 votes to 0, with one abstention.

Victim support charities have long called for a SARC to be established in Guernsey, saying it is essential to provide tailored support to those affected by sexual assault.

The proposed centre would be run by a third sector organisation and would need around £200,000 per year to fund its work which would be carried out by qualified independent advisors.

Deputy Yvonne Burford, who brought forward the legislation, says that based on UK statistics she estimate there are likely to be around 700 people in the island who have been victims of sexual assault.

According to Guernsey-based domestic abuse charity Safer, 80 clients reported experiencing sexual abuse between November 2017 and October 2019.