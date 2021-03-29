More than a third of people surveyed in the Channel Islands saw a drop in household income over the last year.

41% of respondents in Guernsey say they earned less money because of the coronavirus pandemic. That compares to 38% of respondents in Jersey who say the same. This included under-65s, households with children under 16 and people who are self employed.

391 people took part in the Island Global Research survey from Jersey, with 461 contributors in Guernsey. It was open for one week from 15-22 March 2021. .

Figures from the survey have also shown that for Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man, six out of ten respondents also had a reduction in household spending during the past year with only 15% of people saying theirs had increased. Those with an increase tended to be those aged under 40.

People earning £20,000 or less were also slightly more likely to have increased household spending the survey found.

A third of people questioned in Guernsey and Jersey said they had their work reduced or closed in the last year. The survey's authors say the results suggest that the non-essential retail, hospitality and leisure sectors have been hardest hit.

When respondents were asked when they think their products or services will return to pre-Covid levels, 76% of people in Guernsey and 67% in Jersey believe it will take less than a year. The contents of the survey also found that over half of people working said their employer had made changes that they expected to carry on into the future like working from home, flexible working and an increased use of technology. 60% of respondents in Jersey and 58% in Guernsey also said they experienced a moderate or large amount of stress. It found concerns over the health of family and friends, was the most common cause of stress for people in the islands.