Tide warning after stranded teenagers rescued from sea

Jersey’s Fire and Rescue service is reminding islanders to check tide times before taking to the water.

It is after two teenagers had to be rescued from rocks near Greve de Lecq yesterday, when they became stranded by large tides.

The young people had gone into the water and were trying to make their way back to shore.

Due to big swells, rescue teams faced a very tricky launch. The boat quickly made its way to the teenagers and rescued them.

Both had injuries and were very cold due to the fact they were only wearing shorts.

They were both brought ashore and treated for their injuries by paramedics.

Rescue services were also called to two people who had been cut off by the tide at Seymour Tower.

By the time the fire crews crews arrived on scene, the people in question had managed to make their own way back to shore and had been met by Jersey Coast Guard.