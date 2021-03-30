Cost of electricity in Sark to rise 5p per unit

The cost of electricity in Sark is set to increase by 10%.

In a letter to islanders, the island's Electricity Prices Control Commissioner confirmed that the cost per unit will rise from 50p to 55p in April.

The rise has been put down to lower consumption in December 2020, increases in fuel prices for the generators and 'dispensations' of the £40 minimum monthly charges Sark Electricity Limited granted.

I apologise for the late notice of this increase to the unit price but, as you may be aware, SEL had problems with its new billing system and I have only recently received the information needed for me to make the calculations. Anthony White, Sark's Electricity Prices Control Commissioner

The Commissioner says the move is to ensure that costs in the island continue to be 'fair and reasonable.'

The cost of electricity in the island reached as high as 85p per unit under Sark Electricity's previous owners, with the threat that the island's grid could be shut off