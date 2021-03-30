Delays to Guernsey's latest secondary education plans

Guernsey's Education, Sport and Culture Committee has delayed publishing its latest policy letter on secondary school education. The decision has been made to allow more time for staff to be involved in the discussions. It is now expected to be published on 28 May instead.

When we announced our original publication date, we did so with the intention of carrying out two phases of further engagement with staff. However, a combination of lockdown making face-to-face engagement impossible and the impact of the sensible delay in the States debating the Government Work Plan has meant we simply ran out of time. Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen, President of the Committee for Education, Sport & Culture

Deputy Dudley-Owen added that it will give the Committee the opportunity to present its recommendations to the whole community first.