Guernsey Dairy exploring new ice cream flavours for this summer

Guernsey Dairy is looking for new ice cream flavours to add to add to its range this summer.

Approximately 60 Year 12 business students from the Grammar School are taking part in a project to come up with some potential options and how they would market them.

They will present their ideas in small groups and industry leaders will assess them later today (30 March).

The winning team's ice cream will be produced for all the students to sample.

The Dairy currently offers the following flavours: