Jersey cricket clubs to receive tips from World Cup winning coach

A new partnership has been launched in the hope of improving the standard of junior cricket in Jersey.

Local clubs will now have access to an online module course to help progress their expertise ahead of the 2021 season.

The content produced by CoachED is overseen by former South African cricketer Gary Kirsten who was coach of India when they world the World Cup in 2011.

Providing coaches access to all the information they need to coach any team as well as access to some of the best coaches in the world can only be good for coaches, players and cricket teams. We’re excited to partner with Jersey Cricket and believe this partnership is a progressive move towards investing in their coaches and players. Gary Kirsten, CoachED Cricket

The representatives working through the CoachED accreditation will be Paul Kemp (Farmers Caesareans), Elliot Corbel (Old Victorians), Saajid Mohammed (Walkovers), Charlie Le Quelenec (St Ouen Springfield) and James Caunt (Chirpy’s).

The 11-module course will cover technical, tactical, mental and physical aspects of the game including season management, player performance, leadership and captaincy.