Jersey's Climate Questions: How can the island go carbon neutral?

Climate change is already having a devastating impact on our planet. Increasing global temperatures and rising sea levels pose a threat to millions of people across the globe.

Jersey is no exception. In 2019, the island's States Assembly declared a Climate Emergency and agreed to make a plan to reduce the island's carbon emissions and take steps to make the island more environmentally friendly.

As part of its Carbon Neutral Strategy, the States also convened a citizens panel to work to find new and innovative ways to curtail the climate crisis.

In a new series on ITV Channel TV, we will be looking at just some of the issues they will have to consider: from sustainable transport to reducing energy usage within islander's homes.

What is a citizens assembly?

Citizens assemblies are formed of members of the public who, with support from experts and academics, are tasked with finding answers to a specific question - in this case, how to make the island carbon neutral.

This particular assembly is made up of 45 randomly selected islanders, who will take part in 14 virtual meetings between March and May. After this, they will be asked to produce a set of recommendations to be presented to the government and the States Assembly.

They are taking part in a series of publicly available lectures to help inform their decision making.

You can join in the discussion online and submit your own ideas to Jersey's Climate Conversation.

Part 1: Sustainable Transport

In 2019, Jersey's government outlined a ten-year Sustainable Transport Plan, including improving cycle lanes and pedestrian routes around the island.

However, in November 2020 the government announced that the pandemic has delayed progress.

With 44% of the island's carbon emissions coming from transport, what steps are being taken to help Jersey become more sustainable? Watch Hollie Goodall's report below and read more here.

Jersey's Climate Questions