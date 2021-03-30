Jersey's Nightingale Hospital decommissioned

Jersey's Nightingale Hospital has been decommissioned.

The government's scientific advisory group STAC says the 180-bed facility at Millbrook does not need to remain in place any longer.

It follows the rollout of the island's coronavirus vaccination programme and increased resilience for Jersey's General Hospital to support patients who need an oxygen supply.

Jersey's Chief Nurse has praised the contributions of healthcare staff over the past 12 months as the sector adapted to deal with the pandemic.

Health care staff have worked together to ensure that the delivery of care has continued throughout the year and this has enabled us to manage effectively within the Hospital. We have also increased our oxygen supply in the General Hospital and, with the support of our partners, have been more efficient in managing the flow of patients. Rose Naylor, Jersey's Chief Nurse

More than £11 million has been spent on the facility so far, although it has seen no patients come through its doors since it was completed in May 2020. In February 2021, funding for the site was extended until the summer.

The Nightingale Wing offered us additional bed capacity and the knowledge that if we were to face severe numbers of COVID-19 in the Island, then we had the infrastructure in place to effectively look after our patients. “Having now been through two waves of the pandemic, we have a much better understanding of how this virus works and the increased resilience, management. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister

The government says work to clear the contents of the facility will begin 'soon', with dismantling work starting shortly afterwards. The land will then be returned to its previous use as a playing field.

More information will be sent to local residents living in the vicinity of the Nightingale Wing. Some have told ITV News they have had to endure 'horrendous' noise while the wing has been in operation.