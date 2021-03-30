Jersey's Youth Assembly to meet today

More than 40 Year 12 and 13 students from Jersey will come together virtually today (30 March) for the 23rd Annual Youth Assembly.

Its aim is to inspire young people to take a more active role in the democratic process, and realise they can make a difference in the community. The event will mirror a States Meeting as closely as possible so participants can learn about how Jersey's parliament works.

They will also be able to question Ministers and Assistant Ministers about a range of topics, including the legalisation of all recreational drugs and paying women more than male colleagues for the same job.

Anyone wanting to watch the Assembly can do so online here.