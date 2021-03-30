New Jersey bus lane to cut congestion and improve travel times

Buses will soon be able to travel east out of Jersey's Liberation Station.

It is hoped a dedicated bus lane will improve journey times, reduce delays and cut congestion in St Helier.

Work on the new road layout outside the Pomme d'Or Hotel on the Esplanade is due to start in late April.

The first buses are then expected to take part in the pilot scheme in early May.

This pilot scheme will reduce journey times to the east of the island, getting passengers where they need to be more quickly, and therefore making it more attractive to use the service. It will also mean reduced emissions and less congestion on that part of the road network. Lessening the reliance on cars will play a major role in the island's response to the climate emergency. Deputy Kevin Lewis, Jersey's Infrastructure Minister

The bus lane will be the first of its kind in the town centre.

The changes will not affect existing travel routes, and cars will still be able to turn into Conway Street.