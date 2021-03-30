Over 50s in Guernsey asked to prioritise attending vaccine appointments

People in Guernsey aged 50 and over are being asked to make attending their coronavirus vaccination appointments a priority over other commitments.

The island's Vaccination Call Centre says they are already dealing with a high number of calls.

However, they are facing additional pressure has been put on the team by islanders contacting them asking to ask for appointments on a specific time and date.

Callers will generally be offered the next available slots - though they will be offered an alternative time slot if they genuinely cannot attend at that given time.

In March, it was suggested that the island's vaccination hub at Beau Sejour could expand its capacity to be operational seven days a week after a special shipment of vaccines was accepted.